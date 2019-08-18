Staying hot & steamy to start the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Heat Advisory has been issued for parts of the Mid-South until 8 pm. The heat index values will range from 100 to 106 through this evening. A few isolated showers or storms will develop into this evening. Tonight partly cloudy and muggy with a slight chance of a passing storm or downpour. Temperatures will stay slightly above average early this week along with the continued hot and steamy conditions.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Winds: South around 5 to 10 mph. Low: 76.
MONDAY: Partly sunny. 30% chance. Winds: Southwest around 5 mph. High: 93.
MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Winds: Southwest around 5 mph. Low: 77.
THIS WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and highs in the lower 90s with lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm each day along with high temperatures in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Thursday and Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered showers and storms both days. Highs will be near 90 with lows in the lower 70s.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Saturday is looking warm and muggy, with partly cloudy skies and afternoon highs in the lower 90s and isolated showers possible. Lows will remain in the lower to middle 70s.
NEXT WEEKEND: Saturday & Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a few showers and storms in the afternoon both days. Highs will be near 90 and lows in the lower 70s.
