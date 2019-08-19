3 accused of wounding 81-year-old during purse snatching set for court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A group of accused serial purse snatchers are expected in court Monday.
The three are accused of targeting older women in Memphis, even leaving an 81-year-old woman seriously hurt.
Police arrested 25-year-old Amberly Rankin and 18-year-olds Colby Neagle and Michael Patton. All three are charged with robbery.
Police said they targeted an 81-year-old woman in a Kroger parking lot on August 5.
That woman said she suffered bruises and scrapes and had to have four staples in her head after her purse was snatched.
Investigators believe the suspects were also involved in two other purse snatchings at Lowe's on Winchester Road and S Germantown Parkway. No one was seriously hurt at those locations.
Police said the suspects tried to use one of the victim's credit cards at different stores across town.
An employee at Lowe's got a photo of the getaway car, and police were able to track it down to one of the suspects.
Rankin, Neagle and Patton were released without bond. An attorney of one of the suspects said his client has no criminal record, and all three are being supervised while out of jail and must get counseling.
