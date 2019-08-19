Another hot and steamy day ahead

Expect a hot start to your work week with highs today hitting the low to mid 90s. The heat index will hit 105 in spots. An isolated shower or storm is possible. Winds will be south around 5 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and warm. Winds: Light. Low: 77.
TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm each day along with high temperatures in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. The heat index will once again get close to 105.
LATE WEEK: Thursday and Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered showers and storms both days. Highs will be near 90 with lows in the lower 70s.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Saturday is looking warm and muggy, with partly cloudy skies and afternoon highs in the lower 90s and isolated showers possible. Lows will remain in the lower to middle 70s.
