Donations help Horn Lake Animal Shelter make thousands of dollars worth of improvements

HORN LAKE, Miss. (WMC) - In just a few short months, the Horn Lake Animal Shelter has made thousands of dollars in improvements. Most of those improvements came from community donors, and thanks to new leadership and a new era for the shelter.
For decades Nina Wingfield has been involved in animal welfare and advocacy in the Mid-South. Last year she retired from the Collierville Animal Shelter.
“I realized very quickly I did not like being retired,” Wingfield said.
Her mission now takes her to Mississippi to the Horn Lake Animal Shelter. In June, she took over as interim director after there were concerns from the community, the mayor and the Board of Alderman about the condition of the shelter.
“We wanted to see more of an adoption rate,” Horn Lake Mayor Allen Latimer said. “We wanted to see the facility up to date.”
Wingfield said she started reaching out to her contacts in the animal welfare community for help. She also reached out to the local Home Depot, and the shelter was picked as its community project.
“I gave [Home Depot] a list of six projects we needed, and I said select any of these projects,” Wingfield said. “They selected all six.”
That includes freshly-painted walls, an updated laundry room and bathroom and wire shelves, which take food off the floor.
The Horn Lake Lions Club also helped with outdoor fencing so all the dogs can have outdoor time. The shading on the outdoor kennels was provided by Wingfield because of a deal she made with Horn Lake.
“I proposed I work for them for as a contractor for $1 a month, and the salary they were paying their last director would go to shelter improvements,” Wingfield said.
Wingfield is also using that money to spay and neuter every animal that is adopted. Her No. 1 goal for the shelter is to have its own medical room. However, that will take more donations.
If you would like to donate to the Horn Lake Animal Shelter or learn more about it click here.
Wingfield said many animals at the Shelter are brought to Shelby County. Some are up for adoption at Carriage Crossing in Collierville.
