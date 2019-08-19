GPD: Burglary, theft suspect wanted in Germantown

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Germantown Police Department is looking for a man suspected of committing a burglary in the Howard McVay Park area on Aug. 13.
GPD identified the suspect as Terrion Owens, 22, of Memphis in a Facebook post Monday morning.
Owens is wanted for charges of burglary, theft of property and possession of stolen property.
GPD is asking anyone with information on Owens’ location to contact Capt. W. Stemmler at 901-757-7649. Anonymous tips can be reported to Germantown Crime Stoppers at 901-757-CASH or by email at tips@germantown-tn.gov.
