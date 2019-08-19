Investigators return to home of missing Cordova mother, seeking evidence

CORDOVA, Tenn. (WMC) - Investigators returned to the home of Taquila Hayes on Monday morning.
Hayes, a 41-year-old Cordova mother, has been missing for more than two months.
Family members did not report her missing at first because they said they didn't realize her missing.
Hayes' sister Samantha Henderson said there were some issues between Hayes and her husband.
Her husband told investigators he last saw her in June.
Investigators returned to Hayes' home Monday. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Shelby County Sheriff's Office are searching for evidence in connection to her disappearance.
A car was towed from the home. Authorities have not commented on what they’ve found or what they are looking for at the home.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.