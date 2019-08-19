Man wanted for impersonating police officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was caught on camera impersonating a police officer, according to Memphis police.
Police said James Strickland walked into a Hickory Hill business earlier this month with a black bullet-resistant vest with the word "police" on it.
According to MPD, he made a customer move from the no parking zone so he could park. Strickland was asked for his credentials and immediately left in a Chevy Tahoe.
He now has an active felony warrant for criminal impersonation in addition to previous warrants for aggravated assault and theft.
