Man wanted for impersonating police officer
August 19, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was caught on camera impersonating a police officer, according to Memphis police.

Police said James Strickland walked into a Hickory Hill business earlier this month with a black bullet-resistant vest with the word "police" on it.

According to MPD, he made a customer move from the no parking zone so he could park. Strickland was asked for his credentials and immediately left in a Chevy Tahoe.

He now has an active felony warrant for criminal impersonation in addition to previous warrants for aggravated assault and theft.

