More extreme heat to start the week

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for the entire WMC Action News 5 coverage area until 8 PM Wednesday as heat indices are expected to range from 105 to 110 for much of the area during the afternoon hours.

By Ron Childers | August 19, 2019 at 6:58 PM CDT - Updated August 19 at 6:58 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear Wind: S 4 Low: 77

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy Wind: SW 5 High: 94

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear Wind: S 5 Low: 77

THIS WEEK: A hot, humid, and mainly dry pattern is currently in place. An isolated shower or storm is possible tomorrow afternoon but most the day will be dry. Wednesday will be much the same with a partly cloudy sky, a slight chance of an afternoon storm, and highs in the mid 90s with overnight lows in the mid 70s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms along with high temperatures in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms and highs in the mid 80s with lows in the lower 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a few isolated to widely scattered showers or storms each day. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 with overnight lows in the lower 70s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

WMC Action News 5

FACEBOOK: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

TWITTER: @ronchilders

