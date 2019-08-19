New West Memphis library set for groundbreaking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Crews will break ground on the first newly-constructed civil building in West Memphis in 30 years on Monday.
The City of West Memphis hopes a new library will revitalize its downtown.
Memphis design firm Allen and Hoshall are leading the project.
The West Memphis Public Library will be built on Broadway Avenue, and will be more than 14,000 square feet with a multipurpose room with seating for 100 people and an 18-person conference room.
There will also be a cafe, outdoor event space, teen gaming area and reading spaces.
The groundbreaking is set for 10 a.m. Monday.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.