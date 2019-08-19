Police search for missing woman who may be in danger

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is looking for a woman who may be in danger.
Clarice Lanton was last seen Sunday night on Hester Avenue.
Lanton, who is known as "Mimi," is from the Jackson, Tennessee, area. Police say she has been diagnosed with depression and has the mental capacity of a 10-year-old.
Lanton, 42, has braided hair and was last seen wearing brown glasses, a yellow shirt, black overalls, and black shoes.
If you know where she may be, call police at 901-545-COPS.
