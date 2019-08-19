Police searching for Central Gardens armed robbery suspects

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are asking for your help finding a group of suspects who they believe are responsible for attempting to rob several people in Midtown.
One woman was walking her dog Sunday morning on Carr Avenue in Central Gardens when she noticed an SUV pull up alongside her.
The driver pulled up alongside her and the rear passenger said, "Give me your ear buds."
The woman saw a handgun with a green laser on it and quickly walked up some stairs to a home.
The suspects said, "Don't walk away from me." They then fired one shot, grazing her dog's front leg.
Surveillance cameras caught the black SUV speeding away.
Memphis Police believe these same suspects are responsible for other attempted robberies in the area, including a separate incident Sunday.
We talked to one man walking his dog in the same area Sunday afternoon.
“I've been a little concerned since one hold up at the other end of the block. So now this basically pushed me over the edge to get my carry permit,” he said.
He says besides carrying protection, he won't change his routine. However, he will be extra cautious.
“I mean they're not going to control what we do around here, this is where we live,” he said.
Other neighbors say that while this is upsetting, they still love the Central Gardens neighborhood.
“I always feel safe, It’s a great neighborhood, very historic. Everybody's out walking their dogs or with their children. It can happen anywhere, any city, any neighborhood, no matter how large or small so,” said John Tracey, neighbor.
Police say the car that the suspects were driving is a black mid-size SUV with damage on the driver's side.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
