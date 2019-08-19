Police: 2 suspects wanted in gas station robbery

Robbery Land Star Gas Station 4029 Frayser-Raleigh Report #1908008330ME MEMPHIS, TN – On August 16, 2019, at 11:04 p.m., Memphis Police Officers responded to a Robbery at the 4029 Frayser-Raleigh. While the victim was at the counter checking out, suspect #1 used physical force to take the victim’s wallet. The suspects fled the scene in a silver 4 door 2007 – 2010 Chrysler Sebring with dark tinted windows and a Tennessee tag with the last three digits 546. Suspect #1 is described as a black male, 5’9, 20-25 yrs old. Suspect #2 is described as a black male, 5’11, 22-27 yrs old. No arests have been made at this time. The investigaiton is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $1000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc. About the Memphis Police Department The Memphis Police Department is a premier law enforcement agency that serves and protects the citizens of Memphis, Tennessee. Our purpose is to create and maintain public safety in the city of Memphis. We do so with focused attention on preventing and reducing crime, enforcing the law, and apprehending criminals.