Police: 2 suspects wanted in gas station robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are searching for two suspects involved in the robbery of Land Star gas station in the 4000 block of Frayser-Raleigh Road on Friday.
According to the Memphis Police Department’s Facebook post, while the victim was at the check out counter one of the suspects used physical force to take their wallet. Surveillance video shows the suspects walking through store.
The two men then left the store, fleeing the scene in a silver four-door Chrysler Sebring, with dark tinted windows and a Tennessee tag.
MPD officers arrived on the scene around 11:04 p.m.
Police described the man suspected of taking the victim’s wallet as a 25-year-old black male around 5′9″. The second suspect is described as a 22 to 27-year-old black male around 5′11″.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information regarding this case call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH or visit the organization’s website to submit your tips.
