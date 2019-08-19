Suspects wanted in Comma’s Lounge shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are looking for the suspects involved in a reported shooting at Comma’s Lounge on Aug. 10.
Officers responded to the scene of the shooting around 10 p.m. on the 3000 block of Park Avenue where a witness told officers the suspects allegedly arrived at the lounge in a stolen vehicle just before the shooting.
According to a statement issued by the Memphis Police Department, via Facebook, the witness said the suspects got out the vehicle that was believed to be stolen and got into a grey Chevrolet Camaro. As the suspects left the scene they fired several shots into the lounge hitting one victim, reported police.
The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Surveillance video included in MPD’s Facebook post shows one of the suspects running from the scene, holding a gun. Police say this suspect is described as 6′0″, slim build, wearing dark pants, a hoodie, white tennis shoes and armed with a black semi-automatic pistol, according to police.
Anonymous tips about this case can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH or at http://www.crimestopmem.org.
