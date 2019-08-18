Triple Digit Heat Indices Through Mid-Week

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with the heat index near 105. There will be a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm along with high temperatures in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Thursday and Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered showers and storms both days. Highs will be near 90 with lows in the lower 70s.