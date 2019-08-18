Triple Digit Heat Indices Through Mid-Week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s going to be another hot and steamy day with heat indices back in the triple digits through mid-week. A Heat Advisory has been issued through Wednesday until 8 PM. Rain chances will be slim with just a slight chance of a few pop showers and storms this afternoon.
TODAY: Partly sunny. 20% chance. Winds: Southwest around 5 mph. High: 93.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Winds: Southwest around 5 mph. Low: 77.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 20% chance. Winds: Southwest around 5 mph. High: 93.
THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with the heat index near 105. There will be a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm along with high temperatures in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Thursday and Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered showers and storms both days. Highs will be near 90 with lows in the lower 70s.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Saturday is looking warm and muggy, with partly cloudy skies and afternoon highs in the lower 90s and isolated showers possible. Lows will remain in the lower to middle 70s.
