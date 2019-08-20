American Airlines launching seasonal nonstop Memphis to LA flight in December

August 20, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - American Airlines is launching a new nonstop seasonal flight between Memphis and Los Angeles starting Dec. 18.

The flight is currently scheduled through Jan. 7 but strong passenger demand could lead to ongoing service in the future.

The flight will operate between Memphis International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport once a day, utilizing a 128-seat Airbus A319 aircraft.

The new MEM-LAX route gives Memphis travelers an additional option to LAX and offers one-stop connections to 11 other West Coast destinations.

The flight also provides one-stop international connectivity to a large number of cities, including Auckland, Beijing, Shanghai, Tokyo, Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne.

