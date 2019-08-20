Ark. State head coach takes leave to be with sick wife

JONESBORO, Ark. (WMC) - The college football season opens in less than two weeks, but it’s the last thing on the mind of Arkansas State Head Coach Blake Anderson.
Anderson’s wife Wendy was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer last fall. The disease has metastasided now in he lymph nodes, liver, and lungs. So the Red Wolves announced Anderson will take an indefinite leave of absence to be with her at this time.
“She is one of the toughest fighters I’ve ever met," Anderson said. "We are still knee deep in the battle. And I would just tell you prayers are needed more now than ever before.”
Arkansas State Athletic Director Terry Mohajir says the school will provide any assistance possible, and will honor any amount of time Anderson needs before he feels he can return.
Assistant head coach David Duggan will be the A-State interim head coach.
The Red Wolves open against SMU on August 31 in Jonesboro.
