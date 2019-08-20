Police investigating threatening notes left at 2 local churches

BARTLETT, Tenn. (WMC) - Police in Bartlett say someone left threatening notes at two separate churches in the community.
Officers took reports at Christ Church on Yale Road and New Hope Christian Church on Yale Road. The notes were left on the churches’ doors.
Police did not give details about the threats but said they are unconfirmed at this time.
Investigators did not connect the notes to the arrest of a truck driver in Indiana who threatened to commit a mass shooting at a Memphis church this week.
