Binghampton man convicted of sexual child abuse, District Attorney’s Office revokes bond

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office announced the conviction of a Binghampton man on Monday, after he allegedly sexually abused a 7-year-old girl.
District Attorney General Amy Weirich says Santos Morales, 37, sexually abused the child while she and her family were spending the night at the apartment of her mother’s ex-boyfriend.
Morales was convicted on one count of aggravated sexual battery involving a sexual assault on the child in December of 2016, according to Weirich.
His bond was revoked and he will face sentencing in September.
