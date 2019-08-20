Brian Setzer to hit the Soundstage at Graceland during ‘Rockabily Riot!’ Tour

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three-time Grammy-award winner Brian Setzer will be performing live in concert at the Soundstage at Graceland on Wednesday night.
Setzer will be bringing audience members some of his most well-known songs from his 40-year solo career along with songs from the Stray Cats such as:
- “Let’s Shake”
- “Ignition”
- “Nothing Is A Sure Thing”
- “Rock This Town”
- “Rumble in Brighton”
- “Stray Cat Strut”
Doors will open at 7 p.m. on Wednesday and the show will kick off at 8 p.m.
