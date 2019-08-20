Death investigation underway after mowing crews find body in Blytheville

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Blytheville Police Department has started a death investigation after a body was found on the side of the road.
According to Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson, mowing crews were mowing on a rural section of South Elm Street Monday when they found a body.
Thompson said police are beginning their investigation by collecting evidence and working to identify the body.
Chief Thompson said it was too early to know if the death is suspicious in nature.
The body will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.