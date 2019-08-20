First Tennessee warns of scam targeting customers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - First Tennessee Bank is warning its customers about a fraud scheme targeting them.
The bank sent a notice to its customers about a scheme through phone calls, email, or text messages requesting the customer's personal bank information.
The fraudster is using a spoofed number to appear as First Tennessee Bank's customer service line.
First Tennessee said they'll never contact you directly for any personal or account information that they already have on file.
If you have received a phone call that may fit this scam, call 800-382-5465.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.