Grizzlies Night at AutoZone Park to feature 95 cent tickets, Ja Morant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Throwback Thursday is taking on a whole new meaning for the Memphis Redbirds this week.
Thursday, the Redbirds are offering tickers for 95 cents.
The 95 comes on Grizzlies night, signaling the team's first year in existence.
The team will be wearing special teal uniforms resembling the Grizzlies throwback unis that were announced to return this offseason to much fanfare.
After the game, the jerseys will be auctioned off to benefit the Redbirds Community Fund and the Memphis Grizzlies Foundation.
Grizzlies first-round pick Ja Morant will be on hand to throw out the first pitch.
And of course, Throwback Thursday means $2 beers and $1 hot dogs at AutoZone Park.
The 95 cent tickets are available until noon Thursday. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.
