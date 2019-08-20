Hepatitis A outbreak continues to grow in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -New numbers from the state health department show the Hepatitis A outbreak in Shelby County continues to grow. The Center for Disease Control first started monitoring a national outbreak in early 2017.
As of last Friday, more than 2,257 Tennesseans have been infected by the Hepatitis A virus. This strain of the virus, linked to the nation-wide outbreaks, has a higher likelihood of being hospitalized and a high likelihood of death.
“This is a very volatile strain and it’s critical that we get people immunized against Hepatitis A.” said Dr. Alisa Haushalter, Director of Shelby County Health Department.
The Shelby County Health Department says this strain of the virus infecting Americans is causing more problems with its severe symptoms of upset stomach, muscle aches and jaundice.
“What we do know is that Hepatitis A is very easily spread. And it’s spread through what we call oral fecal route which means essentially people have feces on their hands,” said Dr. Haushalter.
According to the latest number from the Tennessee Department of Health, 61 percent of Tennesseans who’ve contracted the virus have been hospitalized.
The first cases in Shelby County popped up in April with 10 cases reported, appearing over two-weeks time. By late July that number grew to 29 according to the Tennessee Department of Health. Now, reported cases of Hep A in the county are up to 40.
Of the 13 confirmed deaths in the state, at this time none are connected to Shelby County cases.
“East Tennessee actually had their cases before we did. 20 We were watching the map to see where the cases were spreading to across the state. And once we have cases in a local community they grow exponentially,” said Dr. Haushalter.
Health experts say those most at risk are recreational drug users, the homeless population and men who have sexual contact with other men.
For the last year the health department has offered free vaccines to high risk populations. The health department says it’s possible to see numbers high like east Tennessee if high-risk populations don’t get vaccinated.
