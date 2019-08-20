Judge Orders Family Dollar to maintain properties

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Monday an environmental court judge issued no fines for the remaining Family Dollar cases, but told Family Dollar to maintain their properties.
The order comes after Family Dollar has dealt with criticism for trash piling up around some store properties.
Garbage that once greeted Family Dollar customers is mostly gone now after months of community leaders’ efforts to get Family Dollar to clean up outside their stores.
“They are focusing on profit rather than on service and providing a clean and viable space for people to shop,” said Pastor Leonard Lawson of Canyon Creek Baptist Church.
Monday, a Shelby County Environmental Court judge closed three cases against Family Dollar – after inspectors found court ordered improvements to the properties were complete. Trash and debris once piled around the stores is now gone and the dumpsters are now locked and concealed by enclosures as mandated by the court.
“I think Your Honor is aware this has been going on for a while and I think are seeing the end of it. The team effort drew attention to it and now we are seeing results and we are headed in the right direction," said Ronald Lynn Harper, the attorney representing Family Dollar.
A fourth case remains open. The Family Dollar at Ridgemont Avenue near Old Allen Road still needs to build an enclosure surrounding the dumpster to be in compliance with the court order.
“The court feels a lot more comfortable that the approach Family Dollar is taking with keeping the property up but I want them to be reminded that you’re under court order so it doesn’t just go away,” said Judge Patrick Dandridge.
Pastor Dawson says the monitoring of all Family Dollar properties won’t stop.
“We’re going to be a watch dogs and hopefully we’ll get the point where we don’t have to do that. That they just automatically do what is required of big business,” said Pastor Dawson.
In a statement from Family Dollar this afternoon a spokesperson told WMC, “As demonstrated by our court appearance today, our recent open dialogue meetings with community representatives, and our notable improvements in better maintaining store properties, we are committed to be a good corporate partner to Memphis.”
