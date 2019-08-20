Man accused of threatening, kidnapping a child and setting a woman on fire, assigned public defender

The scene on Tacoma Place in Olive Branch. (Source: WMC Action News 5)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | August 19, 2019 at 9:32 PM CDT - Updated August 19 at 9:32 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of leading police on chase through two cities after setting a woman on fire and threatening to kill her niece was assigned a public defender on Monday.

Jeremy Manning, 42, is facing charges for aggravated assault on a police officer, kidnapping, child endangerment and arson, according to police. He received a court appointed attorney during his arraignment.

Manning is reported to have been under the influence of Heroin when he set his girlfriend on fire and threatened to kill the 3-year-old child.

He then led Olive Branch Police and Memphis Police on a chase through the two cities before arriving at home on Tacoma Place in Olive Branch.

Manning will attend face a judge again on Aug. 27. His bond is set at $1.3 million.

