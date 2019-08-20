Man indicted in shooting death of acquaintance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A South Memphis man has been indicted on charges of first-degree murder after he allegedly shot and killed an acquaintance, according to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office.
District Attorney General Amy Weirich says Floyd Middlebrook, 24, shot and killed 20-year-old Donell Lloyd outside a home March 30 near Lamar and I-240. The shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute, according to Weirich.
Witnesses say Lloyd was shot several times while exiting his vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Middlebrook has also been indicted on a felony charge of convicted felon in possession of a firearm. He is being held in Shelby County Jail.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.