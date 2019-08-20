Memphis man accused of using internet to solicit sex from teen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man is facing charges for allegedly soliciting sexual encounters from a teenage acquaintance.
Wyking Shumpert, 34, is charged with solicitation of sexual exploitation of a minor by electronic means and sexual battery by an authority figure.
According to a police report, an internet service provider reported a conversation between Shumpert and the 15-year-old victim in which Shumpert allegedly asked the teen to have sex. Police secured a search warrant for the full conversation and determined the messages were exchanged between March and August 2019.
The police report says the victim was afraid of Shumpert.
Records show Shumpert was booked into jail Monday on $100,000 bond.
