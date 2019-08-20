Mississippi ranked the most Fortnite obsessed state in the country

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi has been ranked the most Fortnite obsessed state in the country, followed by New Jersey, Illinois, Alabama and Georgia.
Alaska was ranked the least Fortnite obsessed state.
Fortnite is the most popular video game in every single state with over 250 million registered accounts, reports Reviews.org.
Minecraft was the second most popular game. League of Legends, Overwatch and Destiny 2 were also in the top five.
Fortnite raked in $3 billion in profits last year.
