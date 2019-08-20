More intense heat today through Wednesday

A Heat advisory is in effect through Wednesday evening. Another intensely hot day ahead with highs hitting the mid 90s. The heat index will hit 105 or higher by afternoon. An isolated shower or storm is possible, but many areas stay dry. Winds will be southwest around 5 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and warm. Winds: Light. Low: 77.
REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday and Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms both days. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with lows in the lower 70s.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Both days are looking warm and muggy with a partly cloudy sky. Highs will be in the lower 90s with just an isolated shower or storm. Lows will remain in the low to mid 70s. Look for more of the same early next week.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @spencerstorm5
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
