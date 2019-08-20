Mother of missing Cordova mother fears the worst

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The mother of Taquila Hayes fears the worst has happened to her daughter who has been missing for two months.
“My daughter is not missing. My daughter is dead somewhere,” said Roberta Nutall.
Nutall’s fears became even more evident when Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents showed up at the Cordova home of the 41-year-old wife and mother.
Agents along with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office started going over the house beginning at 8:30 a.m. Monday morning, spending the entire day gathering evidence including a very large piece of evidence wrapped in brown paper.
Hayes’ family reported her missing a week ago on Friday, but she was last seen at her nursing job at Methodist North on May 21.
Nutall said her daughter’s husband made the family think she was fine.
“He was texting from her phone wishing family members Happy Birthday. He told so many lies.” Nutall said.
Nutall also mentioned her daughter’s husband said she left her phone and her car and just took off. A black car was towed from the garage of the Cordova home by investigators Monday.
Nutall said the family became suspicious when Taquila didn’t show up for her 11-year-old son’s birthday or her nephew’s graduation.
WMC Action News Five uncovered a police report dating back to 2012 where Taquila Hayes claimed she was assaulted by her husband saying they were separated and she wanted a divorce. The report says officers tried to follow up with the suspect but were unable to contact him.
“I feel strongly that Carl Hayes killed my daughter,” Nutall said. “Give me back my daughter so I can give her a proper burial.”
Investigators have not named Carl Hayes or any one else as a suspect. They say this is still a missing person’s case.
If you know what happened to Taquila Hayes call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
