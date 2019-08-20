Ole Miss star includes Memphis on top 5 schools list

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers basketball team is back in the Bluff City after a successful tour of the Bahamas. But that doesn’t mean Head Coach Penny Hardaway has stopped working the recruiting trail.
One of his latest targets, 3-star forward Cameron Matthews of Olive Branch, added the Tigers to his top 5 list of schools he’s considering after high school.
The others are Ole Miss, Mississippi State, UAB, and Arkansas.
Matthews is a former teammate of current Tiger Freshman D.J. Jeffries. The 6′6″, 220 pounder starred with Team Thad on the AAU Circuit.
Matthews is rated the number 3 player in Mississippi for the Class of 2020 by 24/7 Sports.
