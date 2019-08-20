One more day of heat then a break in the pattern

THIS WEEK: A few isolated to widely scattered showers or storms are possible during the evening hour then a warm, muggy, and mainly dry day is on tap for tomorrow. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms and highs in the upper 80s with lows in the mid 70s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms and afternoon highs in the mid 80s with overnight lows in the lower 70s.