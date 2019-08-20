One more day of heat then a break in the pattern

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy Wind: S 5 Low: 77
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy Wind: SW 5-10 High: 95
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy Wind: S 5 High: 76
THIS WEEK: A few isolated to widely scattered showers or storms are possible during the evening hour then a warm, muggy, and mainly dry day is on tap for tomorrow. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms and highs in the upper 80s with lows in the mid 70s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms and afternoon highs in the mid 80s with overnight lows in the lower 70s.
THE WEEK: Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered showers each day. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s with lows in the lower 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or storm along with highs near 90 and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy, and muggy muggy with a slight chance of a shower or storm and afternoon highs in the lower 90s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
FACEBOOK: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
TWITTER: @ronchilders
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.