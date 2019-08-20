‘Operation Crystal Mountain’ nets 375 drug trafficking arrests across 3 states

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Drug Enforcement Administration announced the arrests of nearly 400 people tied to a meth trafficking operation.
The DEA’s “Operation Crystal Mountain” worked with law enforcement across Kentucky, Tennessee, and West Virginia.
Authorities were able to seize more than 800 pounds of methamphetamine during the operation.
“Everyone has a right to live in safety. The amount of drugs and weapons we’ve taken off the street with this operation, along with the number of drug dealers that we’ve locked up, represents a small victory in our on-going fight for safer communities for us all,” D. Christopher Evans, Special Agent in Charge of DEA’s Louisville Division Office, said.
The operation has run since January. DEA agents arrested 235 people on federal drug charges. They also assisted local and state authorities in arresting another 140 people on state-level drug charges. A total of 52 firearms were also seized, as well as heroin, fentanyl and other drugs.
