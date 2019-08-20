‘See Something, Say Something’ campaign credited with thwarting Memphis mass shooting plot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The capture of Thomas Matthew McVicker marks the fourth mass shooting incident nationwide that’s been thwarted by law enforcement in a week’s time.
Federal court documents filed Friday reveal McVicker threatened a church shooting in Memphis this coming Thursday and even indicated he would slit a pastor’s throat. But a specific house of worship wasn’t named.
A friend of McVicker’s tipped off the FBI to the trucker’s plans. He was arrested in Indianapolis and had plans to be in the Memphis area later this week, authorities said.
It’s just the latest in a series of mass shooting plots averted thanks to tips from the public.
Brandon Wagshol, 22, was arrested in Connecticut Thursday after social media posts showed his “interest” in committing a mass shooting. Police executing a search warrant found multiple handguns, large magazines, ammo and tactical gear.
Tristan Wix, 25, was arrested in Florida Friday in front of a grocery store after investigators said he sent text messages detailing plans to carry out a mass shooting. Wix said he wanted to shoot into a crowd and break the record for the “longest confirmed kill ever.”
James Rearden, 20, was arrested Saturday in Ohio. He is accused of threatening to shoot up a Jewish community center.
Memphis police were not involved in the investigation of McVicker’s case. Officials said MPD first learned about it Friday, but the department credits those who knew his plans with stopping an act of mass murder from playing out here by simply speaking up. The tips from McVicker’s friend to the FBI conveyed key details about the attempt like the desire to slit a pastor’s throat.
“It’s very critical, because we live in a time where we don’t know what people will do,” said MPD Public Information Officer Louis Brownlee, “If you have any information that you can possibly pass along to prevent a national tragedy do it.”
The “See Something, Say Something” awareness campaign is one law enforcement has continued to highlight given the prevalence of mass shootings and public gun violence. MPD put out a message on social media Tuesday reminding Memphians to be vigilant in public places, including tips on surviving active shooter events.
The motive by McVicker remains unclear, and it’s still not known what connection, if any, he has to Memphis.
