Shelby County District Attorney’s office convicts Memphis man of sexual child abuse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A memphis man has been convicted of sexually abusing a child after he allegedly invited the the child and their parents to his apartment for a barbecue in Whitehaven, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich.
Jimmie Lidell, 52, was found guilty on four counts of aggravated sexual battery, one count of attempted aggravated sexual battery and one count of solicitation of a minor.
In April of 2016 Lidell was also convicted of molesting five boy and girls between the ages of four and nine. He allegedly molested the children in his home while their parents were outside during a barbecue.
Lidell is expected to face more than 100 years in prison when he is sentenced on Sept. 19, according to Weirich.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.