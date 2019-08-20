Suspect wanted in burglary of Beale St. business, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department released a statement via Facebook on Tuesday regarding a burglary of a Beale Street business on Aug. 14.
According to the post, police say the unknown suspect was seen breaking into the Jerry Lee Lewis Cafe on a surveillance video around 4:30 a.m.
MPD says the suspect has several noticeable tattoos on his neck and arms and is bald. No arrest have been made in connection to this case.
Information can be reported to 901-528-CASH or to http://www.crimestopmem.org.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.