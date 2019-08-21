The Arcade Restaurant celebrates 100 years in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s the oldest restaurant in Memphis.
The Arcade sits at the corner of South Main and G.E. Patterson and it’s celebrating 100 years in business this year.
Speros Zepatos opened the diner back in 1919 after immigrating from Greece. It’s been family-run in all the years since.
“Having the consistency of our menu and the look of the vintage diner, people come in there and they feel like they’re at home,” said Kelcie Zepatos. “We are definitely a family restaurant and we will always stay that way.”
Over the years, the Arcade has been featured in films, and it’s not uncommon to run into a celebrity there as they pass through town.
Shelby County Commissioners spent time Wednesday honoring the Arcade. As a treat, those who attended Wednesday’s meeting sampled a few of the restaurant’s famous menu items.
The Arcade is holding a 100-year celebration this Saturday with special menu items priced at 100 cents. A portion of the proceeds from the event will go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
