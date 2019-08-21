City of Memphis opens new fire communications dispatch center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis has opened a state-of-the-art Fire Communications Dispatch Center.
Renovations to the center have been ongoing for two years.
Memphis Fire Department Director Gina Sweat says the new facility will allow for better training and more room to grow.
It will also give the department the technology and tools to find ways to cut seconds off their response times.
“We are very well resourced in the fire department, but it is no good at all if we don't get the call and we don't get there in a timely fashion. This is going to allow of dispatchers to be even better than they are now,” said Sweat.
“For the first time ever, police and fire dispatchers are in the same room. So, when during a true emergency, they can talk face to face,” said Jim Strickland, Memphis mayor.
The Memphis Police Department opened its side of the dispatch center in 2017.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.