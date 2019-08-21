County commissioners to likely study implementing $15 an hour wage within SCS, other municipal school districts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In a matter of days Shelby County commissioners could give final approval to a plan that would set the minimum wage for all county employees at $15 an hour. As that discussion has evolved, commissioners are now examining the costs to raise all employees within Shelby County Schools to $15 an hour as well. But the process is coming with some challenges.
SCS is determining how many employees would be impacted. But one commissioner said it’s more than 3,000 and leaders would need to look into pay at SCS and all the other municipal school districts.
Wednesday, a Shelby County Commission committee heard the third reading of an ordinance to mandate $15 an hour as the minimum wage for county employees. The commission could green light the effort Monday at its full meeting. County Mayor Lee Harris and other officials raised the pay of workers last fall but pushed for the ordinance to make the change mandatory so it couldn’t be altered by future mayoral administrations.
Harris’ efforts have also zeroed in on part-time cafeteria workers for SCS who are paid less than $15 an hour.
“We have to look at the entire picture and not just look at a select group of people,” said Commissioner Edmund Ford, “If we are doing a living wage across the board we need to do a study.”
Ford said the roughly 700 employees identified in that effort do not include everyone affected. Wednesday he provided documents to his colleagues taking into account the wages of substitute teachers and tutors, among other positions. Ford laid out more than 3,100 people within SCS who don’t make $15 an hour.
“We need to take care of the entire group,” he said.
Friday SCS provided WMC Action News 5 with numbers showing 760 employees earn less than $15 an hour with the assessment including lunchroom monitors, nutrition staff and other employees. WMC Action News 5 requested the figures two weeks ago, the last time commissioners met.
SCS chief of staff Patrice Thomas told WMC Action News 5 Wednesday that survey may have been premature and the district is still compiling statistics.
Ford asked fellow commissioners to commit to studying wages within SCS as well as the 6 municipal districts within the county. The costs to increase wages and account for compression would likely be well into the millions.
“I don’t think anybody believes we would get there overnight, but I think the desire is to significantly have a plan to put a living wage in place for Shelby County Schools as well as Shelby County government,” said Mark Billingsley, Shelby County Commission Chairman.
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is also looking into a contract with Clarion that ends at the end of 2019. Under the terms of that contract some security guards at county buildings make less than the $15 an hour wage. Commissioners indicated they wanted to get those employees in line with the new standard as well.
