EDGE Board approves incentive for ‘Bluff City Law’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The EDGE Board approved a four-year PILOT incentive Wednesday for the Bluff City Law series to film in Memphis.
The legal-drama stars Caitlin McGee and Jimmy Smits as a father-daughter Memphis legal team that specializes in landmark civil rights cases.
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris committed to trying to find $1.4 million as part of a larger incentive package to get Bluff City Law to film in the Bluff City.
They ultimately decided to take six properties that Comcast owns and do a tax abatement on them which would save Comcast $1.4 million.
Comcast owns NBC Universal and would pass those savings to Bluff City Law.
EDGE Board President and CEO Reid Duhlberger says the deal is a win-win for all parties involved.
“As we sat with the mayors to look at the best way of trying to fulfill a commitment they made, this was not top of our list. I think it took NBC a little bit by surprise but when explained it seemed to make perfect sense," Duhlberger,
EDGE staff says the show will create 366 jobs with a total payroll of $22 million.
Although board leaders approved the abatement Wednesday, the tax savings won't start until next year.
Bluff City Law" will air Monday nights at 9 p.m. after "The Voice" on WMC Action News Five.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.