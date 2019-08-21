Flash flooding raises concerns about Germantown drainage system for residents

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Some Germantown residents are concerned after another rain storm caused flash flooding in parts of the city.
Radar estimates show more than two inches of rain fell over Germantown Tuesday night in roughly an hour.
Panic began to set in for Ron Handwerker whose home repairs from June’s devastating flood damage have only been finished for a few weeks.
Though high water on Handwerker’s property is nothing new. In fact, it’s been a two decade long battle to keep his home dry.
“My wife comes up, and it’s raining, and she said the water is about to get in the front door,” said Handwerker. “When we get rain whether it’s a large rain or a small rain since there is a storm sewer in my backyard all of the water from the south and the north end of the street comes down through all the backyards It’s a flood problem.”
Handwerker found the culprit of Tuesday night’s flooding on Redbud Trail drive, bags of yard clipping that washed into the storm inlet across the street from his home.
Still, Handwerker says a city engineer told him storm sewer pipe is too small and is the source of his flooding.
The City of Germantown declined our request for an interview to discuss residents’ complaints about flooding after storms. Instead, a spokesperson gave us the following statement:
"This fiscal year, a total of $1,075,000 has been budgeted in the City's Capital Improvement Program for drainage. Of that total, $150,000 is budgeted towards the City-wide Master Drainage Plan and Infrastructure Inventory project, which is a multi-year study to assess existing drainage system conditions and to identify and provide cost estimates for future drainage improvements."
Handwerker isn’t waiting on the city improvements to protect his home.
“I am in the process now of getting flood insurance because it’s going to happen again,” said Handwerker.
The City of Germantown said crews spent the morning checking and clearing drainage inlets throughout the city removing debris and yard waste bags from several inlets.
