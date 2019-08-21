Last Day of The Heat Advisory

THIS WEEK: A hot, humid, and mainly dry pattern is currently in place. An isolated shower or storm is possible tomorrow afternoon but most the day will be dry. Wednesday will be much the same with a partly cloudy sky, a slight chance of an afternoon storm, and highs in the mid 90s with overnight lows in the mid 70s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms along with high temperatures in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms and highs in the mid 80s with lows in the lower 70s.