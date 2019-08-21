Memphis Grizzlies announce 2019 Regional Caravan Tour

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies are ready to take their show on the road with their annual Regional Caravan Tour starting Thursday night at AutoZone Park where Rookie Top Draft Pick Ja Morant will throw out the first pitch at the Redbirds Game.
There are seven stops throughout the Region, starting at Murray State, Morant’s alma mater in Kentucky on Friday, and will swing all the way from St. Louis, to Little Rock, Nashville, Birmingham, Jackson, Tennessee and Jackson, Mississippi.
The Annual Grizzlies Open Practice that’s free to the public is set for Oct. 5 and will be held at Memphis University School on Park and Getwell.
The Grizzlies tour locations and dates are scheduled as follows:
- Aug. 23 Murray State in Murray, KY - TBD
- Aug. 24 Dickey-Stephens Park in Little Rock, AR - 5-7 p.m.
- Aug. 25 Busch Stadium in St. Louis, MO - 11:15 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Aug. 30 First Tennessee Park in Nashville, TN - 6-8 p.m.
- Aug. 31 Trustmark Park in Jackson, MS - 5-7 p.m.
- Sept. 1 Regions Field in Birmingham, AL - 3-4 p.m.
- Sept. 2 The Ballpark at Jackson, TN - 1-3 p.m.
The Birds will wear Grizzlies Themed Jerseys which will be auctioned after the contest. Fans interested in purchasing 2019-2020 season tickets can call 901-888-HOOP or visit grizzlies.com/tickets.
