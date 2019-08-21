Memphis ranked 8 on Top 50 Mosquito Cities list

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Aug. 20 marks World Mosquito Day and in an effort to raise awareness on the world’s deadliest animals, Terminix released the annual list of the Top 50 Mosquito Cities in the U.S.
Memphis, ranked eight on the list, shortly after a human case of West Nile was discovered by Shelby County Health Department in early August of 2019.
Two people from Shelby County died during 2018 after they were infected with West Nile.
Shelby County has recently taken action to spray the county using vector control trucks in hopes to decrease the amount of West Nile-infected mosquitoes in the area.
The top 10 cities are listed below:
- Los Angeles, CA
- Dallas-Fort Worth, TX
- Houston, TX
- New York, NY
- Washington, D.C.
- Atlanta, GA
- Philadelphia, PA
- Memphis, TN
- Baltimore, MD
- Chicago, IL
SCHD suggest wearing long sleeves and pants when outside during the early morning or late evening to protect yourself from mosquitoes.
