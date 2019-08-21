Memphis Zoo parking lot construction to begin Monday

Memphis Zoo parking lot construction to begin Monday
The zoo has a verbal agreement with the City of Memphis to use the Greensward for overflow parking.
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | August 21, 2019 at 10:53 AM CDT - Updated August 21 at 10:53 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Construction on a new Memphis Zoo parking lot is set to begin Monday, August 26.

The parking lot will offer a solution to the overflow of Memphis Zoo parking on the Overton Park Greensward.

Construction will begin on the Prentiss Place lot and will take about 90 days. An estimated 108 new parking spots will be created.

Once construction is complete, the greensward will be blocked off for vehicles.
Once construction is complete, the greensward will be blocked off for vehicles. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Once the Prentiss Place lot is complete, construction crews will work on the main zoo lot and open more space for parking spots.

Overflow parking on the Greensward will continue while construction takes place, but the space will be completely blocked off to vehicles once the construction is complete.

Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.