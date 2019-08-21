Mississippi student taken into police custody for allegedly bringing weapon to school

CORINTH, Miss. (WMC) - A high school student in Corinth, Mississippi was taken into custody Wednesday for allegedly bringing a weapon to school.
According to Corinth School District, someone told school administrators the student had a weapon. The student was detained, police were called and officers found the student had a concealed weapon.
Corinth police took the student into custody and took him to the police department.
In a statement on the district’s Facebook page, the school said they are “committed to providing safe and orderly schools for all of our children.”
The incident remains under investigation.
