One more day of intense heat

The heat advisory continues today with highs in the mid 90s and the heat index around 105-108. An isolated afternoon shower or storm can’t be ruled out. Winds southwest at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers or storms possible. Lows in the mid 70s.
LATE WEEK: Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms and highs in the upper 80s with lows in the mid 70s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms and afternoon highs in the mid 80s with overnight lows in the lower 70s. Some areas will see more rain than others both days.
THIS WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered showers each day. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s with lows in the lower 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or storm along with highs near 90 and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy, and muggy muggy with a slight chance of a shower or storm and afternoon highs in the lower 90s.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @spencerstorm5
