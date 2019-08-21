Pattern change brings cooler temperatures & rain

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A front will move into the Mid-South tomorrow and linger across the area for the next few days. It will take a much needed bite out of the heat but it will also keep rain chance in the area through the weekend and into the beginning of next week.
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy Wind: S 5 Low: 76
THURSDAY: Scattered Showers & Storms Wind: SW 5-10 High: 89
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy Wind: SW 5 Low: 74
THIS WEEK: Isolated showers will be possible during the evening but the majority of the overnight hours will be dry. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms developing during the afternoon. Rain will diminish during the evening and overnight but more rain is in store for the end of the week. Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms along with high temperatures in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the lower 70s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and storms each day. The mostly likely areas for rain will primarily be along and south of the I-40 corridor. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s with overnight lows in the lower 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered showers and storms along with highs near 90 and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of isolated afternoon showers or storms and highs warming into the lower 90s with overnight lows in the mid 70s.
