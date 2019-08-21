Police: Security guard shoots, kills man on Jackson Ave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say a security guard at the Villages of Harrison Creek Apartments shot and killed a man after an argument around 5 p.m. Tuesday evening. The apartments are at Jackson Avenue near National.
Yellow crime scene tape surrounded a portion of the apartment complex.
Residents were kept outside the complex as police investigated. One woman waited at a car wash, another man who said he was there to meet a friend waited across the street. Residents who couldn’t wait to get to their apartments were seen climbing the fence.
Police say at this point it is not clear exactly what the argument was about, but it ended with the security guard shooting the man.
He was transported to the Regional Medical Center where he died.
It is not clear if the man who died had a gun on him or retrieved it. The security guard stayed on the scene.
Police are questioning the security guard, but he may not face any charges.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.