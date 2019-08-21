Suspect in 2015 Memphis murder captured in Mexico

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - U.S. Marshals working with authorities in Mexico have captured a man wanted in connection to a 2015 murder in Memphis.
Christian Hall, 23, was wanted on charges of first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery.
Investigators say Hall was one of three suspects in the June, 11, 2015 murder of 30-year-old Khaled Khayat, a clerk at Zorro Market near Hacks Cross Road.
Investigators say it started around 11 p.m. when one of the suspects ordered a pizza to set up a robbery. Khayat was shot multiple times in the head and back.
Surveillance video and witness testimony helped investigators link the suspects -- 25-year-old Marico Vales, 46-year-old Antonio Jones and Hall.
Hall is in custody in Monterrey, Mexico and awaiting extradition.
